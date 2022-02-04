195 active COVID cases reported on Friday in Wyandot County

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















On Friday, Wyandot County Public Health reported 195 active cases of COVID-19 in Wyandot County. Of those cases, 95 were vaccinated and 100 were unvaccinated. Ten patients are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, of which three are vaccinated.

The cumulative case count since March 2020 is 5,244. This includes 3,703 lab-confirmed cases and 1,541 probable cases. Of the reported individuals, there have been 312 hospitalizations, 96 deaths, and 4,950 individuals have been released from isolation.

Current active cases and end of isolation numbers are reported using the one-day end of isolation guidelines per the CDC’s current end of isolation recommendations. These numbers differ from state-reported numbers, which are based on a 21-day recovery period.

Open COVID-19 vaccine clinics offering Moderna are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at Wyandot County Public Health.

As of 2 p.m. Friday, the Ohio Department of Health has reported 2.605,245 confirmed and probable cases, 108,801 hospitalizations, and 34,217 Ohio resident deaths.

For additional statewide case information, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.