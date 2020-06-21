Overturned Posted on June 21, 2020 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Overturned First responders were dispatched to North Sandusky Avenue at Indian Mill Drive for a two-vehicle crash that resulted in an overturned vehicle Friday morning. Upper Sandusky Lt. Jared Lucas said Brian Miller, Upper Sandusky, was traveling southbound on North Sandusky Avenue at a high rate of speed when he failed to see a vehicle driven by an Alger woman had stopped in front of him. Miller attempted to swerve but struck the rear quarter panel of the Alger woman’s vehicle, sustaining disabling damage to both vehicles and causing his vehicle to overturn. The Alger woman was transported to Wyandot Memorial Hospital by Wyandot County EMS with suspected minor injuries. Miller was cited for failure to keep assured clear distance ahead and Lucas said suspected narcotics were located in Miller’s vehicle, but drugs were not believed to be a factor in the crash. Fox’s Towing, the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office, the Upper Sandusky Police Department and the Upper Sandusky Fire Department also assisted at the scene.Daily Chief-Union/Brian Hemminger Spread the Love - Share this Post!