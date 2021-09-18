193 active cases reported Friday in Wyandot County

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Wyandot County Public Health reported Friday there are currently 193 active cases of COVID-19 in Wyandot County. Of these cases, 36 are vaccinated and 157 are not.

This includes 2,084 lab-confirmed cases and 660 probable cases. Ten patients currently are hospitalized for COVID-19, four of which are vaccinated. The cumulative case count since March 2020 is 2,744.

Of the reported individuals, there have been 58 deaths, and 2,493 individuals have been released from isolation.

Open COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics offering Moderna are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays from at Wyandot County Public Health.

As of 2 p.m. Friday, the Ohio Department of Health has reported 1,336,061 confirmed and probable cases, 69,729 hospitalizations, and 21,471 Ohio resident deaths. For additional statewide case information, download the COVID Summary data spreadsheet at coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/dashboards/COVIDSummaryData.csv.

View Ohio Department of Health’s COVID-19 Vaccine information at coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/dashboards/covid-19-vaccine/covid-19-vaccination-dashboard.

To view information on breakthrough cases in Ohio, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/dashboards/covid-19-vaccine/breakthrough-dashboard.

The Ohio Department of Health has created the following dashboard that will provide both local and regional data at coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/home/dashboard.