19 COVID cases reported in county

According to Wyandot County Public Health, there are currently 19 active cases of COVID-19 in Wyandot County. The cumulative case count since March 2020 is 2,375. This includes 1,820 lab-confirmed cases and 555 probable cases. Two patients are currently hospitalized for COVID-19. Of the reported individuals, there have been 58 deaths, and 2,298 individuals have been released from isolation.

Open COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics (Moderna) will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays at Wyandot County Public Health.

View Ohio Department of Health’s COVID-19 vaccine information on the COVID-19 vaccination dashboard at coronavirus.ohio.gov.

As of 2 p.m. Friday, the Ohio Department of Health has reported 1,138,600 confirmed and probable cases, 62,425 hospitalizations and 20,556 Ohio resident deaths. For additional statewide case information, download the COVID Summary data spreadsheet at coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/dashboards/COVIDSummaryData.csv.