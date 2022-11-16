19 active COVID cases reported Tuesday in Wyandot County

On Tuesday, Wyandot County Public Health reported 19 active cases of COVID-19 in Wyandot County. One person is currently hospitalized for COVID-19.

The cumulative case count since March 2020 is 6,264. This includes 4,512 lab-confirmed cases and 1,752 probable cases. Of the reported individuals, there have been 360 hospitilizations, 108 deaths, and 6,150 individuals have been released from isolation.

Wyandot County’s community level per the CDC is low (green). Prevention recommendations include staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccinations and getting tested for COVID if symptoms are present. Additional precautions may be needed.

Open COVID-19 vaccine clinics offering Moderna are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at Wyandot County Public Health.

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, the Ohio Department of Health has reported 3,208,165 confirmed and probable cases, 129,565 hospitalizations, and 40,257 Ohio resident deaths.

For additional statewide case information, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.