19 active COVID cases reported on Friday in Wyandot County

On Friday, Wyandot County Public Health reported 19 active cases of COVID-19 in Wyandot County. Of those cases, 15 were vaccinated and four were unvaccinated. Two patients are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, of which both are vaccinated.

The cumulative case count since March 2020 is 5,388. This includes 3,826 lab-confirmed cases and 1,562 probable cases. Of the reported individuals, there have been 321 hospitalizations, 100 deaths, and 5,276 individuals have been released from isolation.

Current active cases and end of isolation numbers are reported using the one-day end of isolation guidelines per the CDC’s current end of isolation recommendations. These numbers differ from state-reported numbers, which are based on a 21-day recovery period.

Open COVID-19 vaccine clinics offering Moderna are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at Wyandot County Public Health.

As of 2 p.m. Friday, the Ohio Department of Health has reported 2.651,304 confirmed and probable cases, 112,203 hospitalizations, and 36,580 Ohio resident deaths.

For additional statewide case information, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.