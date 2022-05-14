19 active COVID cases reported on Friday in Wyandot County

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















On Friday, Wyandot County Public Health reported 19 active cases of COVID-19 in Wyandot County. Of those cases, 11 are vaccinated and eight are unvaccinated. No patients are currently hospitalized for COVID-19.

The cumulative case count since March 2020 is 5,441. This includes 3,867 lab-confirmed cases and 1,574 probable cases. Of the reported individuals, there have been 327 hospitalizations, 105 deaths, and 5,329 individuals have been released from isolation.

Current active cases and end of isolation numbers are reported using the one-day end of isolation guidelines per the CDC’s current end of isolation recommendations. These numbers differ from state-reported numbers, which are based on a 21-day recovery period.

Open COVID-19 vaccine clinics offering Moderna are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at Wyandot County Public Health.

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, the Ohio Department of Health has reported 2.724,041 confirmed and probable cases, 115,834 hospitalizations, and 38,550 Ohio resident deaths.

For additional statewide case information, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.