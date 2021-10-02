186 cases reported in county on Friday

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Wyandot County Public Health reported 186 active cases of COVID-19 in Wyandot County as of Friday. Of these, 38 are vaccinated and 148 are not.

Five patients currently are hospitalized for COVID-19. Of these, two are vaccinated and three are not.

The cumulative case count since March 2020 is 2,939. This includes 2,205 lab-confirmed cases and 734 probable cases.Of the reported individuals, there have been 58 deaths, and 2,695 individuals have been released from isolation.

Wyandot County Public Health offers the Moderna vaccine at walk-in clinics from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Additionally, Wyandot Memorial Hospital also is offering both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines in walk-in clinics from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for those ages 12 and older via the surgical entrance at the hospital. Other vaccination times at WMH are available upon request.

As of 2:00 PM Friday, the Ohio Department of Health has reported 1,420,206 confirmed and probable cases, 72,386 hospitalizations, and 22,273 Ohio resident deaths.