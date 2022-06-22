18 active COVID cases reported Tuesday in Wyandot County

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















On Tuesday, Wyandot County Public Health reported 18 active cases of COVID-19 in Wyandot County. Of those cases, 10 were unvaccinated and eight were vaccinated. One person is currently hospitalized for COVID-19. The person hospitalized is unvaccinated.

The cumulative case count since March 2020 is 5,524. This includes 3,923 lab-confirmed cases and 1,601 probable cases. Of the reported individuals, there have been 328 hospitilizations, 105 deaths, and 5,429 individuals have been released from isolation.

Current active cases and end of isolation numbers are reported using the 10-day end of isolation guidelines per the CDC’s current end of isolation recommendations. These numbers differe from state-reported numbers, which are based on a 21-day recovery period.

Open COVID-19 vaccine clinics offering Moderna are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at Wyandot County Public Health.

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, the Ohio Department of Health has reported 2,815,069 confirmed and probable cases, 118,289 hospitalizations, and 38,657 Ohio resident deaths.

For additional statewide case information, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.