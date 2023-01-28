18 active COVID cases reported on Friday in Wyandot County

On Friday, Wyandot County Public Health reported 18 active cases of COVID-19 in Wyandot County. Four people are currently hospitalized for COVID-19.

The cumulative case count since March 2020 is 6,612. This includes 4,751 lab-confirmed cases and 1,861 probable cases. Of the reported individuals, there have been 380 hospitalizations, 111 deaths, and 6,506 individuals have been released from isolation.

Wyandot County’s community level per the CDC is low (green). Prevention recommendations include staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters and avoiding contact with people who have suspected or confirmed COVID-19.

Current active cases and end of isolation numbers are reported using the one-day end of isolation guidelines per the CDC’s current end of isolation recommendations. These numbers differ from state-reported numbers, which are based on a 21-day recovery period.

Open COVID-19 vaccine clinics offering Moderna are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at Wyandot County Public Health.

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, the Ohio Department of Health has reported 3.347,767 confirmed and probable cases, 135,752 hospitalizations, and 41,355 Ohio resident deaths.

Current active cases and end of isolation numbers are reported using the 10-day end of isolation guidelines per the CDC’s current end of isolation recommendations.

For additional statewide case information, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.