169 active cases on Friday in Wyandot County

Friday, Wyandot County Public Health reported there were currently 169 active cases of COVID-19 in Wyandot County. Of these, 31 are vaccinated and 138 are not.

The cumulative case count since March 2020 is 2,627. This includes 2,004 lab-confirmed cases and 623 probable cases.

Five patients currently are hospitalized for COVID-19. Of these, one is vaccinated and four are not.

Of the reported individuals, there have been 58 deaths, and 2,400 individuals have been released from isolation.

Open COVID-19 vaccine clinics offering the Moderna vaccine are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Wyandot County Public Health.

As of 2 p.m. Friday, the Ohio Department of Health has reported 1,285,757 confirmed and probable cases, 67,955 hospitalizations, and 21,154 Ohio resident deaths.