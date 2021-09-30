163 active COVID cases reported in county Wednesday

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Wyandot County Public Health reported there are currently 163 active cases of COVID-19 in Wyandot County. Of these cases, 30 are vaccinated and 133 are not.

Eight patients currently are hospitalized for COVID-19. Of these hospitalizations, two are vaccinated and six are not.

The cumulative case count since March 2020 is 2,906. This includes 2,189 lab-confirmed cases and 717 probable cases. Of the reported individuals, there have been 58 deaths, and 2,685 individuals have been released from isolation.

Wyandot County Public Health offers the Moderna vaccine at walk-in clinics from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Additionally, Wyandot Memorial Hospital also is offering both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines in walk-in clinics from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for those ages 12 and older via the surgical entrance at the hospital. Other vaccination times at WMH are available upon request.

As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Health has reported 1,407,442 confirmed and probable cases, 72,783 hospitalizations, and 21,945 Ohio resident deaths. For additional statewide case information, download the COVID Summary data spreadsheet at coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/dashboards/COVIDSummaryData.csv.