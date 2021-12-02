163 active cases reported Wednesday

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















On Wednesday, Wyandot County Public Health reported 163 active cases of COVID-19 in Wyandot County. Of these, 39 are vaccinated and 124 are not. Seventeen patients are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, of which six are vaccinated.

The cumulative case count since March 2020 is 3,726. This includes 2,667 lab-confirmed cases and 1,059 probable cases. Of the reported individuals, there have been 73 deaths, and 3,490 individuals have been released from isolation.

Open COVID-19 vaccine clinics offering Moderna are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Wyandot County Public Health.

As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Health has reported 1.699,161 confirmed and probable cases, 86,878 hospitalizations, and 26,587 Ohio resident deaths.

For additional statewide case information, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.