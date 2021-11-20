162 active cases reported Friday

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















On Friday, Wyandot County Public Health reported 162 active cases of COVID-19 in Wyandot County. Of these, 42 are vaccinated and 120 are not. Nine patients are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, of which two are vaccinated.

The cumulative case count since March 2020 is 3,561. This includes 2,562 lab-confirmed cases and 999 probable cases. Of the reported individuals, there have been 71 deaths, and 3,328 individuals have been released from isolation.

Open COVID-19 vaccine clinics offering Moderna are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Wyandot County Public Health.

As of 2 p.m. Friday, the Ohio Department of Health has reported 1.633,480 confirmed and probable cases, 83,868 hospitalizations, and 26,063 Ohio resident deaths.

For additional statewide case information, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.