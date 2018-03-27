Home Local News Daily Chief in need of carriers

Daily Chief in need of carriers

Posted on March 27, 2018
0
0
81

The Daily Chief-Union has an immediate need for motor route drivers and foot carriers.

Delivery is Monday through Friday afternoons and Saturday mornings.

Motor routes take about three hours per day, and foot routes take around 30 minutes.

Anyone 10 and older is welcome to apply for a foot route.

If interested, contact Kellie Paugh at 419-294-2332 or dcucirc@dailychiefunion.com, visit www.dailychiefunion.com or apply through Facebook.

  • Top 4 creed speakers

    Carey excels at public speaking

    CAREY — Over the past month, Carey FFA members have been conquering one of the most feared…
    March 27, 2018
    48 second read

  • Rellinger named FSA COC adviser

    The Wyandot County FSA County Office Committee (COC) has named Deb Rellinger, of Upper San…
    March 27, 2018
    48 second read
  • Raise the woof

    Raise the woof

    The Upper Sandusky Police Department did some community outreach yesterday when its K-9 un…
    March 27, 2018
    48 second read
Load More In Local News
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply