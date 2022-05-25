15 active COVID cases reported Tuesday in Wyandot County

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















On Tuesday, Wyandot County Public Health reported 14 active cases of COVID-19 in Wyandot County. Of those cases, seven were unvaccinated and eight were vaccinated. No one is currently hospitalized for COVID-19.

The cumulative case count since March 2020 is 5,460. This includes 3,880 lab-confirmed cases and 1,580 probable cases. Of the reported individuals, there have been 327 hospitilizations, 105 deaths, and 5,354 individuals have been released from isolation.

Current active cases and end of isolation numbers are reported using the 10-day end of isolation guidelines per the CDC’s current end of isolation recommendations. These numbers differe from state-reported numbers, which are based on a 21-day recovery period.

Open COVID-19 vaccine clinics offering Moderna are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at Wyandot County Public Health.

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, the Ohio Department of Health has reported 2,743,577 confirmed and probable cases, 116,307 hospitalizations, and 38,590 Ohio resident deaths.

For additional statewide case information, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.