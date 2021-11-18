143 active cases reported Wednesday

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















On Wednesday, Wyandot County Public Health reported 143 active cases of COVID-19 in Wyandot County. Of these, 34 are vaccinated and 109 are not. Eight patients are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, of which two are vaccinated.

The cumulative case count since March 2020 is 3,539. This includes 2,548 lab-confirmed cases and 991 probable cases. Of the reported individuals, there have been 68 deaths, and 3,328 individuals have been released from isolation.

Open COVID-19 vaccine clinics offering Moderna are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Wyandot County Public Health.

As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Health has reported 1.620,436 confirmed and probable cases, 83,242 hospitalizations, and 25,813 Ohio resident deaths.

For additional statewide case information, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.