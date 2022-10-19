13 active COVID cases reported Tuesday in Wyandot County

On Tuesday, Wyandot County Public Health reported nine active cases of COVID-19 in Wyandot County. Of those cases, four were unvaccinated and nine were vaccinated. One person is currently hospitalized for COVID-19.

The cumulative case count since March 2020 is 6,204. This includes 4,459 lab-confirmed cases and 1,745 probable cases. Of the reported individuals, there have been 354 hospitilizations, 107 deaths, and 6,100 individuals have been released from isolation.

Wyandot County’s community level per the CDC is low (green). Prevention recommendations include staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccinations and getting tested for COVID if symptoms are present. Additional precautions may be needed.

Open COVID-19 vaccine clinics offering Moderna are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at Wyandot County Public Health.

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, the Ohio Department of Health has reported 3,162,278 confirmed and probable cases, 127,576 hospitalizations, and 40,037 Ohio resident deaths.

For additional statewide case information, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.