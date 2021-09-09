128 active cases Wednesday in Wyandot County

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Wednesday, Wyandot County Public Health reported there were currently 128 active cases of COVID-19 in Wyandot County. Of these, 17 are vaccinated and 111 are not.

The cumulative case count since March 2020 is 2,586. This includes 1,975 lab-confirmed cases and 611 probable cases.

Four patients currently are hospitalized for COVID-19. Of these, one is vaccinated and three are not.

Of the reported individuals, there have been 58 deaths, and 2,400 individuals have been released from isolation.

Open COVID-19 vaccine clinics offering the Moderna vaccine are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Wyandot County Public Health.

As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Health has reported 1,268,841 confirmed and probable cases, 67,439 hospitalizations, and 21,020 Ohio resident deaths.