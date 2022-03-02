12 active COVID cases reported Tuesday in Wyandot County

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















On Tuesday, Wyandot County Public Health reported 12 active cases of COVID-19 in Wyandot County. Of those cases, eight were vaccinated and four were unvaccinated. Two patients are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, of which two are vaccinated.

The cumulative case count since March 2020 is 5,395. This includes 3,831 lab-confirmed cases and 1,564 probable cases. Of the reported individuals, there have been 324 hospitilizations, 101 deaths, and 5,286 individuals have been released from isolation.

Current active cases and end of isolation numbers are reported using the 10-day end of isolation guidelines per the CDC’s current end of isolation recommendations. These numbers differe from state-reported numbers, which are based on a 21-day recovery period.

Open COVID-19 vaccine clinics offering Moderna are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at Wyandot County Public Health.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, the Ohio Department of Health has reported 2,654,991 confirmed and probable cases, 112,480 hospitalizations, and 36,822 Ohio resident deaths.

For additional statewide case information, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.