12 active COVID cases reported on Friday in Wyandot County

On Friday, Wyandot County Public Health reported 12 active cases of COVID-19 in Wyandot County. Of those cases, five are vaccinated and seven are unvaccinated. Two people are currently hospitalized for COVID-19.

The cumulative case count since March 2020 is 6,199. This includes 4,454 lab-confirmed cases and 1,745 probable cases. Of the reported individuals, there have been 354 hospitalizations, 107 deaths, and 6,086 individuals have been released from isolation.

Wyandot County’s community level per the CDC is low (green). Prevention recommendations include staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccinations and getting tested for COVID if symptoms are present.

Current active cases and end of isolation numbers are reported using the one-day end of isolation guidelines per the CDC’s current end of isolation recommendations. These numbers differ from state-reported numbers, which are based on a 21-day recovery period.

Open COVID-19 vaccine clinics offering Moderna are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at Wyandot County Public Health.

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, the Ohio Department of Health has reported 3.153,743 confirmed and probable cases, 127,180 hospitalizations, and 39,950 Ohio resident deaths.

For additional statewide case information, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.