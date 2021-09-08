103 active COVID cases reported Tuesday afternoon

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Tuesday afternoon, Wyandot County Public Health reported there are currently 103 active cases of COVID-19 in Wyandot County. Due to the surge in cases over the weekend and the power/internet outages Tuesday morning, vaccination status had not been updated at the time of the report.

he cumulative case count since March 2020 is 2,561.This includes 1,956 lab-confirmed cases and 605 probable cases.

Four patients are currently hospitalized for COVID-19. Of the reported individuals, there have been 58 deaths, and 2,400 individuals have been released from isolation.

Open COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics offering Moderna will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at Wyandot County Public Health.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, the Ohio Department of Health has reported 1,262,018 confirmed and probable cases, 66,982 hospitalizations, and 21,020 Ohio resident deaths. For additional statewide case information, download the COVID Summary data spreadsheet at coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/dashboards/COVIDSummaryData.csv.

View the Ohio Department of Health’s COVID-19 Vaccine information at coronavirus.ohio.gov.

To view information on breakthrough cases in Ohio visit coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/dashboards/covid-19-vaccine/breakthrough-dashboard.

The Ohio Department of Health has created the following dashboard that provides both local and regional data at coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/home/dashboard yandot County Public Health recommends the following additional resources:

— ODH Information Line: 833-4-ASK-ODH.

— The CDC’s website: cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.