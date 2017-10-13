WyCo health department encourages flu vaccines

The Wyandot County Health Department encourages people to protect themselves and their families this season with an annual flu vaccine for everyone who is 6 months of age and older.

While the timing of flu season is unpredictable, seasonal flu activity can begin as early as October and last as late as May. The Centers for Disease Control recommends that people get vaccinated by the end of October, if possible.

Flu is caused by the influenza virus and is spread mainly by coughing and sneezing. Influenza disease can make some people much sicker than others. These groups include young children, especially those under 2 years of age, people 65 years and older, smokers, pregnant women and those with certain health conditions such as heart, lung, kidney disease, diabetes, nervous system disorders or a weakened immune system.

While the flu vaccine can vary in how well it works, during seasons when flu vaccines are well-matched to circulating flu viruses, getting vaccinated has been shown to reduce the risk of getting sick by 40-60 percent. Other studies show that flu vaccines also protect against hospitalization. A yearly flu vaccine is the best way to prevent flu illness. It takes about two weeks after vaccination for antibodies to develop in the body that protect against influenza virus infection.

Wyandot County Public Health is offering walk-in clinics at the following dates and locations: 12-6 p.m. Monday at Carey EMS, 2-6 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Wyandot County Public Health Department, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Council on Aging Senior Expo for those 60 years and older.