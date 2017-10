Kari and Trevor Bowman of Upper Sandusky are the parents of a girl. Willow Grace Bowman was born at 3:50 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017 at Wyandot Memorial Hospital.

She weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces and was 18.5 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Jack and Grace Mackeverican of Grove City. Paternal grandparents are Kyle and Teena Bowman of Harpster.