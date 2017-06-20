Home Lifestyles Births Wesley David McCallister

Wesley David McCallister

Posted on June 20, 2017
0
0
7

Erika and Brian McCallister of Hilliard are the parents of a boy, Wesley David McCallister.

He was born at 10:55 p.m. Sunday, June 4, 2017 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus.

He weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces and was 21 inches long.

The maternal grandparents are Mark and Shelagh Ellis, Upper Sandusky.

The paternal grandparents are John McCallister, Upper Sandusky, and the late Debra McCallister.

The great-grandparents are Sarah Logsdon and Phyllis Overmier, both of Upper Sandusky.

  • Oliver Dean

    Emily and Darin McClinsey of Marion are the parents of a boy, Oliver Dean. He was born Sat…
    June 20, 2017
    33 second read

  • Lennox Jo Morral

    Michelle and Josh Morral of Upper Sandusky are the parents of a girl, Lennox Jo Morral. Sh…
    June 13, 2017
    41 second read

  • Jackson Gale Bell

    Emily and Corey Bell of Upper Sandusky are the parents of a boy, Jackson Gale Bell. He was…
    June 13, 2017
    28 second read
Load More In Births
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply