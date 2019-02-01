USHS grads named to BWU dean’s list

BEREA — A pair of Upper Sandusky residents, both graduates of Upper Sandusky High School, were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2018 semester at Baldwin Wallace University.

Megan Hensel is majoring in pre-physical therapy, and Matt McLane is majoring in sports management.

A full-time student who achieves a GPA of at least 3.6 for 12 or more graded hours or a part-time student who achieves a GPA of at least 3.6 for six or more graded hours is eligible for the dean’s list.