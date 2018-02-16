Upper Sandusky kindergarten registration open

Kindergarten registration is open to all residents of the Upper Sandusky Exempted Village School District.

Children who will be 5 years old on or before Aug. 1 are eligible to register and be screened. Registration may be completed at www.usevs.org by clicking on the link that says Kindergarten Registration and filling in the registration form. Registrants will receive a follow-up phone call from the school within 48 hours to set up an appointment time.

Registration also is available by calling Brenda Haubert at the superintendent’s office at 419-294-2306 between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. After requesting an appointment, parents or guardians will receive a letter notifying them of their appointment time. The last day to register is March 30.

Those calling to register will be asked to provide the child’s name, address, phone number and date of birth. Registrants should bring to screening a birth certificate or other legal proof of age, Social Security card, custody papers (if applicable) and immunization records for DTaP (five doses), polio (four doses), MMR (two doses given after the age of 1), hepatitis B (three doses) and varicella or chickenpox (two doses).

During the screening, children will have an opportunity to meet the kindergarten teachers as well as participate in a screening for vision, hearing, general readiness levels and speech and language.

The Wyandot County Health Department will be giving immunizations the day of the screening for those interested.

This is the only screening that will be held. Parents must register for this screening if they want their children to attend kindergarten.