Tree Town Fest parade set for July 7

FOREST — The 2017 Tree Town Festival Parade is at 6:30 p.m. July 7. Line-up begins at 5:30 p.m. at the soccer fields on West Dixon Street.

Awards will be given for best commercial float, best youth float, best organizational float, best classic car, best antique car, best antique tractor, best-mounted horse and best hitch. A best of show parade award also will be given. Parade judging begins at 6 p.m.

Do not throw candy from vehicles or floats. Candy may be passed out curbside as a safety precaution.

All drivers must remain with their vehicles during line-up, and no sirens during the parade.

The festival is July 7-9 at Gormley Park. Proceeds will be used for emergency response equipment and community safety education.

Tree Town Festival Incorporated is a 501(c) 4 tax-exempt, non-profit organization/volunteer fire company. All donations to the festival are tax-deductible if they are made exclusively for public purposes.

For more information, call the Forest Fire/Emergency Medical Service at 419-273-2520, email treetownfestival@hotmail.com, or go to www.villageofforest.com and click on the 2017 festival link.