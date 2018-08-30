Transition to high school not that bad Posted on August 30, 2018 0 0 17 Emma Roski Whether it’s getting lost between classrooms, hoping you find the right locker or figuring out where to sit at lunch, the first week of high school is full of a lot of ups and downs. For the first week of school, trying to find my class was a little tricky. I kind of got lost on the first day of school but I asked some upperclassmen to help me out they were kind enough to do it. To be honest, high school is not nearly as terrifying as I expected it to be. I followed the advice given to me last week and spoke with a bunch of classmates and I feel like I’ve made some new friends. The teachers have been so nice and laid back. It feels like there’s more of a conversation going on instead of always being told what to do. The early transition to classes doesn’t seem as hard as middle school but I also understand it was the first week of school and we’re still settling in. I was worried about eating alone the first week, but finding friends at lunch was fine for me and I thankfully still got to sit with my friends from last year. There are still plenty of small things I’m wondering about. Like should I put a lock on my locker? Should I decorate my locker? Will I eventually have a lot of homework? My goals for this year are to work hard and do all my homework, but most importantly, don’t forget to have fun.