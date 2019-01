COLUMBUS — State Rep. Riordan McClain (R-Upper Sandusky) was sworn in to his first full term as a member of the Ohio House of Representatives during Monday’s session. He represents the 87th District, which includes Crawford, Morrow and Wyandot counties, as well as parts of Marion and Seneca counties. “I’m excited to begin this new General Assembly, we have many issues to take on including school funding, mental health, foster care, drug use and sentencing reform to highlight a few,” McClain said.