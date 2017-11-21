Home Lifestyles Births Sophia Raielyne Nicole Danner

Sophia Raielyne Nicole Danner

November 21, 2017
Alexzandria Orta and Trevor Danner, Tiffin, are the parents of a girl.

Sophia Raielyne Nicole Danner was born at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, at Wyandot Memorial Hospital, Upper Sandusky.

She was 20 inches long and weighed 7 pounds, 5.9 ounces.

The maternal grandparents are JoAnna Orta and Todd Hayes.

The paternal grandparents are Marcia Danner and Tom Danner.

Maternal great-grandparents are Sylvia and Chuck Barnes.

Paternal great-grandparents are Neil and Joane Dininger.

