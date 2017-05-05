Service day Posted on May 5, 2017 0 0 3 Tori Stansbery (front) and Gage Stahl roll paint on a building side. Shelby Slavey (from left) brushes in a coat of brown as Desiree Owens and Matthew Biller look on. Upper Sandusky seniors and juniors who attend Sentinel Vocational Center, Tiffin, recently painted the storage shed and restrooms at Water Tower Park on the career center’s day of community service, during which all Sentinel students give back to their hometowns. Daily Chief-Union/Avery T. Jennings