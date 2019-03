Seneca County Genealogical Society to meet today in Tiffin

TIFFIN — The Seneca County Genealogical Society will be meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Tiffin-Seneca Public Library’s Frost-Kalnow Room.

The program presented will be a downloaded video presentation of a session from RootsTech 2019, the world’s largest family history conference.

The public is welcome to attend.