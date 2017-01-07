School Lunch Menus: January 9-13, 2017

Angeline School and Industries
Mon.: apricot chicken, pretzel, corn, fruit.
Tues.: broccoli cheese soup, dinner roll, brown sugar carrots, fruit.
Wed.: pizza, salad, California mixed vegetables, fruit Jell-O.
Thu.: meatloaf, scalloped potatoes, green beans, fruit.
Fri.: fish sticks, coleslaw, peach cobbler, fruit.
East, South and St. Peter Elementary Schools
Mon.: French toast sticks, sausage patty, potato starz, steamed broccoli, cheese sauce, orange juice cup.
Tues.: hot dog w/bun, french fries, baked beans, diced peaches.
Wed.: nacho chips, taco meat, cheese sauce, corn, refried beans, apple slices.
Thu.: popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, tomato juice cup, mixed fruit, roll.
Fri.: spaghetti, meat sauce, green beans, baby carrots, breadstick, applesauce cup.
Riverdale Local Schools
Mon.: chili soup, corn bread, kidney beans, peaches.
Tues.: pizza rippers, carrots, mixed fruit.
Wed.: ravioli, breadstick, salad, pears.
Thu.: ham and cheese hot pocket, green beans, applesauce.
Fri.: grilled chicken sandwich, garlic broccoli, mandarin oranges.
Union Elementary and Upper Sandusky Middle School
Mon.: hot dog w/bun, french fries, baked beans, mixed fruit.
Tues.: chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, gravy, romaine salad, applesauce cup.
Wed.: beef or chicken tacos, lettuce, tomato, cheese and salsa, refried beans, fruit punch or Icee.
Thu.: chicken tenders, tater tots, tomato juice cup, pineapple w/mandarin oranges.
Fri.: cheese pizza, steamed broccoli, cheese sauce, carrots w/dip, diced peaches.
Upper Sandusky High School (east line)
Mon.: French toast sticks w/sausage slider or pork rib w/bun, potato starz, steamed broccoli.
Tues.: taco salad w/breadstick or Italian chicken patty w/bun, corn, fresh vegetable choice.
Wed.: pepperoni pizza or chicken patty w/bun, baked beans, fresh vegetable choice.
Thu.: popcorn chicken w/roll or cheeseburger w/bun, mashed potatoes, gravy, fresh vegetable choice.
Fri.: pizza bobbz or macaroni and cheese w/roll, green beans, fresh vegetable choice.
Upper Sandusky High School (west line)
Mon.: sweet and sour chicken over rice or pizza bagel, potato starz, steamed broccoli.
Tues.: taco salad w/breadstick or coney dog w/bun, lettuce and tomato, corn.
Wed.: cheese pizza or spicy chicken patty w/bun, baked beans, fresh vegetable choice.
Thu.: mashed potato bowl, roll, fresh vegetable choice.
Fri.: beef rib w/bun or chili, macaroni and cheese w/roll, green beans, fresh vegetable choice.
———
All meals are served with milk.