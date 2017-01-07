School Lunch Menus: January 9-13, 2017

Angeline School and Industries

Mon.: apricot chicken, pretzel, corn, fruit.

Tues.: broccoli cheese soup, dinner roll, brown sugar carrots, fruit.

Wed.: pizza, salad, California mixed vegetables, fruit Jell-O.

Thu.: meatloaf, scalloped potatoes, green beans, fruit.

Fri.: fish sticks, coleslaw, peach cobbler, fruit.

East, South and St. Peter Elementary Schools

Mon.: French toast sticks, sausage patty, potato starz, steamed broccoli, cheese sauce, orange juice cup.

Tues.: hot dog w/bun, french fries, baked beans, diced peaches.

Wed.: nacho chips, taco meat, cheese sauce, corn, refried beans, apple slices.

Thu.: popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, tomato juice cup, mixed fruit, roll.

Fri.: spaghetti, meat sauce, green beans, baby carrots, breadstick, applesauce cup.

Riverdale Local Schools

Mon.: chili soup, corn bread, kidney beans, peaches.

Tues.: pizza rippers, carrots, mixed fruit.

Wed.: ravioli, breadstick, salad, pears.

Thu.: ham and cheese hot pocket, green beans, applesauce.

Fri.: grilled chicken sandwich, garlic broccoli, mandarin oranges.

Union Elementary and Upper Sandusky Middle School

Mon.: hot dog w/bun, french fries, baked beans, mixed fruit.

Tues.: chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, gravy, romaine salad, applesauce cup.

Wed.: beef or chicken tacos, lettuce, tomato, cheese and salsa, refried beans, fruit punch or Icee.

Thu.: chicken tenders, tater tots, tomato juice cup, pineapple w/mandarin oranges.

Fri.: cheese pizza, steamed broccoli, cheese sauce, carrots w/dip, diced peaches.

Upper Sandusky High School (east line)

Mon.: French toast sticks w/sausage slider or pork rib w/bun, potato starz, steamed broccoli.

Tues.: taco salad w/breadstick or Italian chicken patty w/bun, corn, fresh vegetable choice.

Wed.: pepperoni pizza or chicken patty w/bun, baked beans, fresh vegetable choice.

Thu.: popcorn chicken w/roll or cheeseburger w/bun, mashed potatoes, gravy, fresh vegetable choice.

Fri.: pizza bobbz or macaroni and cheese w/roll, green beans, fresh vegetable choice.

Upper Sandusky High School (west line)

Mon.: sweet and sour chicken over rice or pizza bagel, potato starz, steamed broccoli.

Tues.: taco salad w/breadstick or coney dog w/bun, lettuce and tomato, corn.

Wed.: cheese pizza or spicy chicken patty w/bun, baked beans, fresh vegetable choice.

Thu.: mashed potato bowl, roll, fresh vegetable choice.

Fri.: beef rib w/bun or chili, macaroni and cheese w/roll, green beans, fresh vegetable choice.

———

All meals are served with milk.