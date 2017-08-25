School Lunch Menus: Aug 28-Sept 1 Posted on August 25, 2017 0 0 4 Angeline School and Industries Fri.: green pepper casserole, quinoa berry salad, sweet potatoes and apples, fruit. Carey School Mon.: round pizza, side salad, Mandarin oranges. Tue.: taco salad, salsa, nacho chips, apple sauce cup. Wed.: barbecue pork sandwich, green beans, peaches. Thu.: chicken strips, corn, grapes, whole grain roll. Fri.: no menu provided. East, St. Peter and South Elementary Schools Mon.: french toast sticks, sausage links, potato starz, baby corrots, orange juice cup. Tue.: hot dog w/bun, french fries, baked beans, diced peaches. Wed.: nacho chips, taco meat, cheese sauce, corn, refried beans, pineapple tidbits. Thu.: breaded chicken patty w/bun, steamed broccoli, scalloped potatoes, mixed fruit. Fri.: cheezy bread rippers, green beans, juice box, applesauce cup. Mohawk School Mon.: popcorn chicken, broccoli, sweet potato puffs, peaches, whole grain roll. Tue.: taco salad, lettuce, taco meat, cheese, chips, salsa, rice, applesauce cup. Wed.: mini corn dogs, green beans, oranges, fresh carrots. Thu.: breaded chicken patty, corn, apple slices, Cheez-Its. Fri.: double stuffed pizza, Malibu vegetables, pears, cookie. Riverdale School Mon.: breaded veal, baked beans, apple sauce. Tue.: pizza rippers, steamed carrots, mixed fruit. Wed.: spaghetti, breadstick, salad, peaches. Thu.: shredded chicken, California blend w/cheese, tropical fruit. Fri.: no mendu provided. Union School Mon.: hamburger w/bun, french fries, baked beans, applesauce. Tue.: corn dog, tater tots, carrots w/dip, pineapple w/mandarin oranges. Wed.: walking taco w/taco meat, shredded cheese, refried beans, salsa, lettuce and tomato, fruit punch or icee. Thu.: chicken fryze, mashed potatoes, gravy, spinach salad, diced peaches. Fri.: bosco sticks, marinara sauce, green beans, romaine salad, mixed fruit. Upper Sandusky High School — East Line Mon.: chicken quesadilla or mini corn dogs, curly fries, romaine salad. Tue.: taco salad w/breadstick or Italian chicken patty w/bun, corn, fresh vegetable choice. Wed.: Bosco sticks w/marinara sauce or hot dog w/bun, green beans, fresh vegetable choice. Thu.: breaded chicken patty w/bun or cheese pizza, scalloped potatoes, fresh vegetable choice. Fri.: beef rib w/bun or cheesy breadsticks, green beans, fresh vegetable choice. ——— All meals are served with milk.