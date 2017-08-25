Home Lifestyles School Lunch Menus: Aug 28-Sept 1

Posted on August 25, 2017
Angeline School and Industries

Fri.: green pepper casserole, quinoa berry salad, sweet potatoes and apples, fruit.

Carey School

Mon.: round pizza, side salad, Mandarin oranges.

Tue.: taco salad, salsa, nacho chips, apple sauce cup.

Wed.: barbecue pork sandwich, green beans, peaches.

Thu.: chicken strips, corn, grapes, whole grain roll.

Fri.: no menu provided.

East, St. Peter and South Elementary Schools

Mon.: french toast sticks, sausage links, potato starz, baby corrots, orange juice cup.

Tue.: hot dog w/bun, french fries, baked beans, diced peaches.

Wed.: nacho chips, taco meat, cheese sauce, corn, refried beans, pineapple tidbits.

Thu.: breaded chicken patty w/bun, steamed broccoli, scalloped potatoes, mixed fruit.

Fri.: cheezy bread rippers, green beans, juice box, applesauce cup.

Mohawk School

Mon.: popcorn chicken, broccoli, sweet potato puffs, peaches, whole grain roll.

Tue.: taco salad, lettuce, taco meat, cheese, chips, salsa, rice, applesauce cup.

Wed.: mini corn dogs, green beans, oranges, fresh carrots.

Thu.: breaded chicken patty, corn, apple slices, Cheez-Its.

Fri.: double stuffed pizza, Malibu vegetables, pears, cookie.

Riverdale School

Mon.: breaded veal, baked beans, apple sauce.

Tue.: pizza rippers, steamed carrots, mixed fruit.

Wed.: spaghetti, breadstick, salad, peaches.

Thu.: shredded chicken, California blend w/cheese, tropical fruit.

Fri.: no mendu provided.

Union School

Mon.: hamburger w/bun, french fries, baked beans, applesauce.

Tue.: corn dog, tater tots, carrots w/dip, pineapple w/mandarin oranges.

Wed.: walking taco w/taco meat, shredded cheese, refried beans, salsa, lettuce and tomato, fruit punch or icee.

Thu.: chicken fryze, mashed potatoes, gravy, spinach salad, diced peaches.

Fri.: bosco sticks, marinara sauce, green beans, romaine salad, mixed fruit.

Upper Sandusky High School — East Line

Mon.: chicken quesadilla or mini corn dogs, curly fries, romaine salad.

Tue.: taco salad w/breadstick or Italian chicken patty w/bun, corn, fresh vegetable choice.

Wed.: Bosco sticks w/marinara sauce or hot dog w/bun, green beans, fresh vegetable choice.

Thu.: breaded chicken patty w/bun or cheese pizza, scalloped potatoes, fresh vegetable choice.

Fri.: beef rib w/bun or cheesy breadsticks, green beans, fresh vegetable choice.

All meals are served with milk.

