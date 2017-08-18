School Lunch Menus: Aug 21-25 Posted on August 18, 2017 0 0 0 East, St. Peter and South Elementary Schools Wed.: hamburger w/bun, cheese slice, green beans, baby carrots, diced peaches, cookie. Thu.: corn dog, baked beans, romaine salad, slushie. Fri.: pepperoni pizza slice, steamed corn, carrots w/dip, mixed fruit. Mohawk School Tues.: chicken nuggets, Malibu veggies, rice, applesauce cup, whole-grain roll. Wed.: pepperoni pizza, tossed salad, fresh carrots, oranges. Thu.: hamburger sandwich, apple slices, corn, cheese stick. Fri.: Bosco stick w/marinara cup, broccoli, peaches, cookie. Union School Wed.: hot dog w/bun, french fries, baked beans, mixed fruit. Thu.: chicken nuggets, gravy, romaine salad, applesauce. Fri.: pepperoni pizza, steamed broccoli, carrots w/dip, diced peaches. Upper Sandusky High School — East Line Wed.: Bosco sticks w/marinara sauce or hot dog w/bun, green beans, fresh vegetable choice. Thu.: cheese pizza or barbecue pulled pork w/bun, baked beans fresh vegetable choice. Fri.: chicken fryze w/roll or cheeseburger w/bun, corn, fresh vegetable choice. ——— All meals are served with milk.