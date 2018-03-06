Home Lifestyles Births Samuel Keith Bowersock

Brad and Melissa Bowersock, of Plain City, are the parents of a boy.

Samuel Keith Bowersock was born at 8:05 a.m. Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, at Dublin Methodist Hospital.

He was 19.5 inches long and weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces.

The maternal grandparents are Pete and Pam Huff, of Plain City.

The paternal grandparents are Von and Nancy Bowersock, of Worthington.

Great-grandparents are Thelma Richardson, of Upper Sandusky, and the late Byron Richardson.

