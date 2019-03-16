The Carey High School Dance Team provided the entertainment at the Wyandot County Township Association Spring Banquet in the Masters’ Building at the Wyandot County Fairgrounds on Thursday evening with a pair of dances, including a patriotic-themed dance, pictured above.

The team is coached by Christa Jacoby and the members are Sara Norden, Karli Rigby, Olivia Roof, Aimee Troiano, Katelynn Jacoby, Harley Puckett, Ellie Southward and Addi Vaughn.

Daily Chief-Union/Brian Hemminger