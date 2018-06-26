Kayla Pierson and Jordan Brinson, of Nevada, are the parents of a girl.

Remi Sue Brinson was born at 7:20 a.m. Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at Marion General Hospital, Marion.

She weighed 5 pounds 14 ounces and was 18 inches long.

The maternal grandparents are Becki Pierson and Bill and Sarah Pierson, of Upper Sandusky.

The paternal grandparents are Forrest and Bonnie Graver, of Upper Sandusky.

The maternal great-grandparents are Bill and Sue Sandridge, of Upper Sandusky.

The paternal great-grandparents are Vonice and Regina Brinson, of Upper Sandusky and Bruce and Sue Graver, of Forest.

The paternal great-great-grandmother is Marjorie Chatelain, of Kenton.