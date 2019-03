A Lima man was transported via Life Flight following a two-vehicle accident on U.S. 23 on Monday morning. At 10:26 a.m., the driver of a semi traveling northbound on U.S. 23 near CH 42 heard a noise coming from his truck and attempted to pull the vehicle over to the right berm. As the semi was exiting the roadway, it was sideswiped by a fuel tanker driven by Terry L. Routson, of Lima, which also was traveling northbound.