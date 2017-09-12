Courtney N. Stowe and Joshua L. Weatherholtz, both of Upper Sandusky, are the parents of a boy, Preston Xavier Weatherholtz.

He was born at 3:40 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017 at Wyandot Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 5 pounds, 3 ounces and was 18 inches long.

The maternal grandparents are Kelly Vanbuskirk, Upper Sandusky, and Vern Stowe, Bucyrus.

The paternal grandparents are Nathan Weatherholtz and Julie Weatherholtz, both of Mount Blanchard.