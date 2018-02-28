Home Lifestyles Engagements Phillips, Kitzler set wedding for July 28

Posted on February 28, 2018
Seth Kitzler and Chelsea Phillips
CAREY — Chelsea Phillips and Seth Kitzler, of Carey, recently announced their engagement and upcoming wedding.

Phillips, a daughter of Roger and Brenda Phillips, of Fostoria, is a 2008 graduate of Carey High School and is self-employed in Carey.

Kitzler, a son of Joseph Kitzler, of Carey, and Sharron Fleck, of Findlay, is a 2010 graduate of Carey High School and is self-employed in Carey.

They will exchange vows July 28 at Lighthouse Pentecostal Church of God.

