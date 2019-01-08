Shelby Rena and Jacob Steven Williams, of Jacksonville, North Carolina, are the parents of a girl.

Peytynn Renae Williams was born at 2:25 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16, 2019, at Wyandot Memorial Hospital, Upper Sandusky.

She was 20 inches long and weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces.

The maternal grandparents are Rena (Chet) Company, of Tiffin; and Linden Smith II, of Findlay.

The paternal grandparents are Jon Williams, of North Baltimore; and Stacey (Jim) Phillips, of North Baltimore.