Monday afternoon, students ages 11-15 gathered together at the Upper Sandusky Community Library to learn about coping skills in a program called “Keeping It R.E.A.L.: refuse, explain, avoid and leave.” The Wyandot County Mentoring Program and the Upper Sandusky Community Library partnered together to put on the 10-week program, which will take place from 3-4 p.m. for the next nine Mondays at the library.