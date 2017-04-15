Home Lifestyles Mohawk school to host kindergarten screening

Mohawk school to host kindergarten screening

Posted on April 15, 2017
0
0
2

SYCAMORE — Mohawk Local School District will conduct kindergarten screenings May 4-5 at the district’s MCI Building.

Children who will be 5 years old on or before Aug. 1, 2017 are required by law to register and to be screened. The screening process includes assessments in the areas of vision, hearing, speech and language, and general academic readiness skills.

Parents of children who will be eligible may call LuAnn Tooley at 419-927-2595 between 8:30 a.m. and 3:15 p.m. to schedule a screening appointment. Have each child’s full name, address, phone number and date of birth and a preferred screening appointment date when calling.

May 4-5 will be the only screening sessions for Mohawk students. Parents must register for that screening if their children will be attending kindergarten in the fall.

Screening registration will close May 1.

  • Military quilt

    Military quilt

    A quilt made of T-shirts worn by members of the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines and Co…
    April 15, 2017
    46 second read

  • Forest preschool celebrates 35 years

    FOREST — Forest Christian Preschool will celebrate 35 years of providing a Christian envir…
    April 15, 2017
    46 second read
  • Rita and Charles Logsdon

    Logsdons celebrate 70 years of marriage

    Charles Patrick and Rita Mary (Niederkohr) Logsdon, 216 W. Johnson St., Upper Sandusky, wi…
    April 14, 2017
    46 second read
Load More In Lifestyles
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply