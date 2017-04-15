Mohawk school to host kindergarten screening

SYCAMORE — Mohawk Local School District will conduct kindergarten screenings May 4-5 at the district’s MCI Building.

Children who will be 5 years old on or before Aug. 1, 2017 are required by law to register and to be screened. The screening process includes assessments in the areas of vision, hearing, speech and language, and general academic readiness skills.

Parents of children who will be eligible may call LuAnn Tooley at 419-927-2595 between 8:30 a.m. and 3:15 p.m. to schedule a screening appointment. Have each child’s full name, address, phone number and date of birth and a preferred screening appointment date when calling.

May 4-5 will be the only screening sessions for Mohawk students. Parents must register for that screening if their children will be attending kindergarten in the fall.

Screening registration will close May 1.