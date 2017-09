A local couple is teaming with an Upper Sandusky church to collect donations for victims of Hurricane Harvey. The Category 4 storm made landfall in southern Texas the night of Aug. 25, packing 130 mph winds and dousing the area with as much as 50 inches of rain in nine days. Nearly 40 inches of rain fell near the town of Dayton between the night of Aug. 25 and early the morning of Aug. 28.