Home Lifestyles Births Makinlee Reese Luikart

Makinlee Reese Luikart

Posted on April 25, 2017
0
0
2

Heath and Erin (Harris) Luikart of Pickerington are the parents of a girl, Makinlee Reese Luikart.

She was born Monday, Feb. 27, 2017 at Grant Medical Center, Columbus.

She weighed 8 pounds, 10 ounces and was 21.75 inches long.

The maternal grandparents are Dan and Teresa Harris, Upper Sandusky.

The paternal grandparents are Dan and Phyllis Luikart, Upper Sandusky.

The maternal great-grandparents are Clarence and Melba Jean Hensel, Forest, Jane Harris, Upper Sandusky, and the late Carl Harris.

The paternal great-grandparents are Marie Frey, Upper Sandusky, and the late Jerry Frey and Charles and Iris Luikart.

  • Ezra Michael Rohrbach

    Brooke L. Miller and Joshua A. Rohrbach, both of Upper Sandusky, are the parents of a boy,…
    April 18, 2017
    28 second read

  • Madison Marie Tucker

    Jessica and Eric Tucker of Forest are the parents of a girl, Madison Marie Tucker. She was…
    April 18, 2017
    23 second read

  • Savana Kayelin Patchett

    Brittany and Spencer Patchett of Upper Sandusky are the parents of a girl, Savana Kayelin …
    April 18, 2017
    42 second read
Load More In Births
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply