Local artists to showcase during home exhibit Sunday Posted on June 8, 2017 0 0 1 Upper Sandusky art teacher Bonnie Wolfe will showcase her students’ work from 2–4 p.m. Sunday at her home, 10627 CH 91. The exhibit will feature work by local artists Carys Allison, Quinn Allison, Tonya Beavers, Betsy Bell, Audrey Bower, Kristen Caplinger, Deb Cameran, Molly Claytor, Anne Denman, Cloe Duvall, Linda Ellis, Becky Frey, Jean Gottfried, Bailey Hinesman, Rick Holycross, Kathy Kimmel, Teresa Logsdon, Karen Magers, Vicki Orians, Dave Outland, Rose Pahl, Elaina Post, Lyssa Riedel, Mary Riedlinger, Emerson Russell, Jerry Sedgwick, Natalie Shuck, Phyllis Smith, Brooke Taylor and Jean Weaver. Brazilian guitarist Victor Augusto Fernandez will perform.