SYCAMORE — Sycamore Village Council voted to approve raises to the volunteer fire department officers and fourth-year lifeguards during its meeting Tuesday. The finance committee recommended a raise to 50 cents an hour over minimum wage to lifeguards with four years experience, $5,000 per year for the fire chief, $1,350 for assistant fire chief and assistant EMS chief, $300 for captain and $150 for lieutenants. The recommendations were approved unanimously.