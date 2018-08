The Friends of the Library Book Sale runs 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. today and from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the Upper Sandusky Community Library.

The large meeting room is full of books for purchase from 25 to 50 cents each. There also are some DVDs for $1 each.

All proceeds benefit the Friends of the Library which in turn helps to purchase items for the library.

